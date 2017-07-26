Traces of Herbicide Found in Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream

(CNN) — Ben and Jerry’s is under fire from the Organic Consumers Association. They report that 10 out of 11 samples of the Vermont-based ice cream had traces of glyphosate.

Glyphosate is a key ingredient in herbicide.

The OCA is calling for organic and natural food stores to dump Ben and Jerry’s products unless the company goes organic.

In a statement, the group said, “Ben and Jerry’s falsely advertises its products as ‘natural’ and its brand as ‘sustainable’ and ‘socially responsible.'”

Among the flavors the glyphosate was reportedly found in are Cherry Garcia, Half-Baked, Phish Food, and Peanut Butter Cookie.

The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer deemed glyphosate was a ‘probable carcinogen’ in 2015.