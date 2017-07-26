‘Textalyzer’ To Be Used To Bust Drivers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the “textalyzer” that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a crash was texting while driving.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that he’s directing the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to examine the technology, as well as the privacy and constitutional questions it could raise.

In a statement provided exclusively to The Associated Press, Cuomo says that despite the state’s ban on using hand-held cellphones while driving, some motorists insist on putting themselves and others at risk.

The device is called the “textalyzer” because of its similarity to the Breathalyzer, which is used to identify drunk drivers.

Privacy advocates have questioned whether the technology’s use would violate personal privacy.

