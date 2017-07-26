Teen Shot by Police in Critical Condition

By Published:

MARION, Ark. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after police shot and critically wounded a 16-year-old boy outside of an emergency shelter for juveniles in eastern Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at the emergency shelter in Marion, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

State police said in a press release that Marion police officers responded to the shelter at 7:08 p.m. and “moments later” reported that a teenager had been shot and wounded by police.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police criminal investigation division are investigating the shooting.

More information on the shooting is expected to be released Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s