Taco Bell Teaming up with Ride-Sharing Lyft for “Taco Mode”

Delivery drivers typically bring food to customers. But this week they’ll be bringing customers to food.

It’s part of ride sharing company Lyft’s new “taco mode.” Lyft and Taco Bell are partnering up to test Lyft’s new feature “taco mode.” It routes customers to the nearest Taco Bell for a free taco during their ride. The ride-sharing company and fast food giant say they share a lot of customers. Lyft will experiment from 9 PM to 2 AM on Thursday in Orange County, California, using about 15 vehicles wrapped in festive taco wallpaper. It’s expected to expand nationally in 2018.