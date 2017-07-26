State Board of Education gives low marks to superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Some state board of education members are giving low performance scores to Superintendent Michael Sentance. The board released evaluations Tuesday that ranked the new superintendent’s performance on a scale of one to three in several categories. Sentance scored averages between 1.28 and 2.07. But the evaluations were not without controversy. Two board members voted against accepting them. Board member Mary Scott Hunter said she thought it was an “illegitimate process” and refused to participate.

Hunter said the evaluation was placed on the agenda without the board’s input. Vice President Stephanie Bell said the evaluation was needed to provide feedback to Sentance. The meeting became heated at times after board members clashed over whether to proceed. Sentance will respond at the board’s next meeting.

