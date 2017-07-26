State Board of Education gives low marks to superintendent

By Published:
Mike Sentance (Courtesy: Linkedin)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Some state board of education members are giving low performance scores to Superintendent Michael Sentance. The board released evaluations Tuesday that ranked the new superintendent’s performance on a scale of one to three in several categories. Sentance scored averages between 1.28 and 2.07. But the evaluations were not without controversy.  Two board members voted against accepting them. Board member Mary Scott Hunter said she thought it was an “illegitimate process” and refused to participate.

Hunter said the evaluation was placed on the agenda without the board’s input. Vice President Stephanie Bell said the evaluation was needed to provide feedback to Sentance. The meeting became heated at times after board members clashed over whether to proceed. Sentance will respond at the board’s next meeting.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s