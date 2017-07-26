Speed Kills: NTSB Calls for Use of “Speed Cams” to Catch Drivers

(CBS) New research says speeding is almost as big a factor in deadly crashes as drunk driving.

Federal regulators say nearly a third of deadly crashes from 2005 to 2014 were related to speed.

Now a government group is calling for using more speed cameras but less than a third of states allow them.

The NTSB identified more than 100 thousand deaths due to speeding between 2005 and 2014, nearly as many killed in alcohol-involved crashes.

“Every mile an hour that you increase by, you’re increasing your likelihood of a crash,” says Robert Sumwalt , the acting n-t-s-b chairman. “This study showed that we can improve the way that we set speed limits and enforce speed limits.”

The safety board is calling for expanding the use of speed cameras. Only 14 states and Washington, DC currently use them, and only rarely on freeways where drivers go the fastest.

Another recommendation encourages installing point-to-point enforcement, used in Australia and the UK where a driver can be ticketed for getting from point a to point b faster than the time it would take by following the speed limit.

Traffic deaths have surged 14 percent to around 40-thousand people killed. The NTSB says an unintended consequence of states raising the speed limit has been additional deaths.