Second Show Added for Kevin Hart in Mobile

By Published:

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has added a second show for his appearance in Mobile in October.  Those shows will now take place Saturday and Sunday, October 28th and 29th at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.

Hart has gained a huge following through his comedy shows and appearances in films like Ride Along, and  Ride Along II.  In 2015, Time Magazine named Hart one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list.

The second show was added because of high demand for tickets.  Both shows begin at 7 p.m.

