Release Date Set For Wonder Woman 2

Associated Press Published:
Gal Gadot Wonder Woman
This photo provided by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics shows, Gal Gadot, as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, in the action adventure film, "Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. The movie releases March 25, 2016. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Wonder Woman 2” is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.

Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.

Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters. It recently surpassed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second highest of the year, behind “Beauty and the Beast.”

