President Trump Tweets About Not Wanting Transgenders to Serve in the Military

(WKRG) — We showed people those tweets from the President this morning and it reads.

“After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

When people read the tweets, they had plenty to say about it.

“I agree with President Trump, the military is a very valuable asset to the United States.”

“I personally believe that transgender should be able to serve, in the military since it’s their choice if they want to protect the country.”

“Transgender, male, female, crooked, straight, or whatever, if the military is something that they want to do, then it’s their constitutional right to do that.”

“I think that it is right for the military to not have the transgender people.”

According to a Rand study done just last year, about 2,500 to 7,000 men and woman are active military transgender with about 4 thousand in reserves.

The President taking the issue to social media also concerned the people we talked to today.

“And I find it disrespectful for someone who is saying that basically their not allowed to serve in it.”

“The way he talking, a lot of transgender probably voted for him, but if he wants to be re-elected, it’s not going to happen.”

“There shouldn’t be any opposition to it, mostly because it’s a life choice, just like homosexuals, we have a lot of homosexuals in the military, transgender shouldn’t be any different.”

The White House still has to work with the military to figure out how to handle the transgender troops already in service.