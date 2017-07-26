Police Identify Suspects in Chase in Saraland; 1 Still At Large

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – One suspect is in police custody and the other suspect still on the run after a police chase Tuesday afternoon in north Mobile County.

According to the Saraland Police Department, the chase started after officers attempted to stop a white 2003 Dodge Dakota when it fled down Kushla McLeod Road. Eventually, the car stopped and both suspects fled the car into a wooded area.

26-year-old Stephanie Beeson was found by officers in the woods and taken into custody. Officers were unable to catch the other suspect but identified him as 36-year-old James Anthony Kicker from Fairhope.

Police are still searching for Kicker Wednesday. Authorities say he has two outstanding warrants for his arrest and threw a handgun from the car during the pursuit. He is a white male and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

If you have information about Kicker’s whereabouts, please contact Saraland Police at 251-675-5331.

Beeson was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.