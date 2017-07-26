Police Identify 3 Killed in I-65 Crash With 18 Wheelers

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The three victims killed in a terrible wreck on I-65 S Monday night involving two 18-wheelers and an SUV have been identified.

The Jefferson County coroner says 22-year-old Taporsha Marshae Cadwell, her 1-year-old son Mason Anthony Caldwell and 26-year-old Robert Leon Moore III, all of Birmingham, were all fatally injured in the crash. Another child was pulled from the wreckage and taken to Children’s of Alabama.

RELATED: Parents and toddler perish in I-65 crash, juvenile hospitalized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s