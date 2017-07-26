Pedestrian Hit by Deputy’s Truck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A Mobile man was hit by an Escambia County deputy Tuesday night in Pensacola, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. However, law enforcement says the man did not use a crosswalk which resulted in the incident.

52-year-old Scott Miller suffered minor injuries in the accident.

According to law enforcement, Escambia County Deputy Bruce was driving east on West Fairfield Drive when Miller was attempting to cross the street. The deputy swerved out of the way, but the right side mirror of the truck collided with Miller. Luckily, he suffered minor injuries.

The incident happened near the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and North Pace Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.