Ozone Alert Day Forecast for Thursday

Tomorrow (Thursday 7/27/17) is an Ozone Alert Day or an Ozone Action Day in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Air quality will diminish due to pollutants that build up and create ozone when bight sun hits them. According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.”

Most adults with full breathing function are not impacted.

Ozone Alert Days happen a couple or a few times a year in the Mobile area. All it takes is dry, sunny weather, with light wind, and the pollutants we create from fueling vehicles, vehicle exhaust, and any other gasoline-powered engine. The sunlight acts on those pollutants to create ground-level ozone, a cousin of oxygen, that interferes with normal breathing.

To stay safe, don’t overexert yourself. Here are more tips and information on ozone.

Ozone Alert Days are also known in some cities as Ozone Action Days, or Orange Ozone Alert Days, or Air Quality Alert Days. Orange refers to the color of the category scale, not the color of the air! The threshold for the orange category is 100 and our forecast for Thursday is 101.