(CNN) — The TSA announced on Wednesday that items larger than a cell phone will have to be put in a separate bin during screenings at U.S. airports.

The new procedures affect items like iPads, Kindles, and laptops.

The measures are already active at 10 airports but will expand to all U.S. airports during the news few months.

The TSA says the change affects passengers going through “standard” lanes but does not apply to those enrolled in TSA Pre-Check using TSA Pre-Check lanes.