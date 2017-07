WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities are searching the home of a woman who went missing over a month ago from Wilmer, Alabama.

Susan Mayo, was last seen in Wilmer on June 17th.

The Mobile County Sherrif’s Office and Klass Kids did a search of her home Wednesday. Mayo is feared to be dead, MCSO Captain Paul Burch told News 5.

Mayo’s son, Nathaniel “Nate” Sebastian, is the person of interest in this case.