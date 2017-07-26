Men Behind Disturbing Shark Dragging Video Identified

(WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it has identified the men involved in a disturbing video that shows a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat. The FWC says it is not releasing the names to the public at this time. No arrests have been made in the case.

The video released by FWC shows three men on the boat watching and laughing as the shark, which is on a rope, violently bobs up and down in the water as it is dragged by the boat. A fourth person was behind the camera shooting the video.

“Look it’s already almost dead,” said one man in the video.

The video surfaced on Tuesday and caused outrage on social media where the video and other social media posts are being shared in anger.

The FWC released the following statement on Wednesday:

“The FWC was alerted to a video by a web tip on July 24 which is circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel.

The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. The FWC has identified the individuals in the video, and would like to thank the public for their assistance. Per normal protocol, while this investigation is ongoing, the agency will not be confirming the identities of the individuals involved.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.

It is too early to speculate as to what, if any, violations took place in this incident. However, the FWC would like to state that that the lack of respect shown in this video for our precious natural resources is disheartening and disturbing, and is not representative of conservation-minded anglers around the world.”

Angry social media users have been posting to the FWC Facebook page demanding the men be arrested.