Matthews Park All-Stars head to Chicago to play in World Series

MOBILE, Ala. – “Well for the people that are driving, it’s going to be a long trip. For the people that are flying, it’s going to be pretty short,” joked Cameron Laffitte.

The Mathews Park 10 and under All Star team is heading to Chicago.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event. I like all my teammates and I like playing with them,” Taylor O’Dell.

They won state, then they won regionals and next up is a spot playing in the World Series where they’ll compete against the best of the best.

“I’m very excited. I can’t wait to see their faces when they get in front of these other teams and look at the stadium and play in this big event,” said head coach Paul O’Dell.

“A lot of excitement that I’ve been waiting for. I’m happy that we’re going,” said Ja’Cyion Cox.

And after all the rounds of competition this team has played in and won, they’re ready for anything that gets thrown at them.

“I don’t know what more we’re going to see that we haven’t already seen. I know it was a big stage for them at the regional, they saw some really good pitching and I think they’ll see about the same up there,” said Paul O’Dell.

They head to Chicago next week for the big tournament, hoping to bring back the title right here to Alabama.