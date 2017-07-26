Live Traffic Blog

6:35 A.M. – As you get up and going here on this Wednesday Mobile Police telling us of an accident eastbound I-10 there between McDonald Road and Theodore Dawes. It’s off to the side of the roadway though and it’s just a fender bender. It doesn’t really seem to be affecting traffic, but there is a problem there. Right now we’re looking good coming down I-65. The Bayway and Causeway continues to roll along smoothly as traffic volume begins to pick up there (especially in the westbound lanes). No issues through Baldwin County and in Pensacola we’re looking good according to Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol.

6:52 A.M. – Your commute on the Bayway and Causeway continues to roll along nicely here on this early Wednesday as traffic volume picks up from the Eastern Shore towards Mobile. No problems through either of the tunnels. In Mobile we do have an accident I-10 eastbound there between McDonald Road exit and the Theodore Dawes Road exit. It’s off to the side of the roadway though and not really affecting traffic. Mobile police on the scene. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents and in Pensacola a new accident I-10 Northbound around the five mile marker. Florida Highway Patrol in the scene there.