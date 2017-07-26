King Cobras Discovered Inside Potato Chip Cans

Published:

LOS ANGELES (WKRG) — Customs agents in Los Angeles got quite a scare when they opened a shipment of potato chips and discovered three live king cobras.

The shipment was on its way to a man in the L.A. suburb of Monterey Park. Officers with Customs and Border Protection intercepted the package, which came from Hong Kong. They said the package also contained three albino soft-shelled turtles.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Rodrigo Franco, is now facing federal smuggling charges.

A search of Franco’s home led to the discovery of even more animals, including a baby crocodile, snapping turtles and diamondback terrapins — all of which are protected species.

Franco could face up to 20 years in prison.

