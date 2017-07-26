Flooding In Central Alabama Sweeps Away Cars

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A thunderstorm dumped over three inches of rain on Vestavia Hills Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple cars were swept into Patton Creek behind the Anthony’s Car Wash off Highway 31. CBS 42 spoke to a man who rescued a person from a vehicle that was being carried away by the flood waters.

Just a little ways down Highway 31, the Vestavia Bowl, which is known to be in an area that sometimes floods, had employees rescued by boat across their flooded parking lot. Since they’ve previously dealt with flooding at their bowling alley, they were prepared for today with flood doors that they say kept the alley safe.