MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)– A Mobile County Sheriffs Deputy was caught on camera Monday in a random act of kindness.

Johnny Hatcher sent WKRG pictures of Deputy Inagtious Carter changing the tire of an unidentified woman’s car in downtown Mobile.

Hatcher says the woman stated that several other drivers passed but did not stop. Deputy Carter stopped and, with a smile, changed the stranded woman’s tire!