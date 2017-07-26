BREAKING: One dead, seven injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child.

Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.”

The rides at the Fair are now shut down.

Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found on their website. It is described as an “aggressive thrill ride.”

Wednesday was the opening day for the Fair, which runs until Aug. 6.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is planning to update the media around 9pm Wednesday.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich released a statement Wednesday evening:

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”