THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after being shot in his driveway in Theodore Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a deadly shooting at 8670 Hunters Pointe Drive N.

It is still early in the investigation, but it is possible that this was part of a dispute over a woman.

News 5 will continue to follow the story. Tune into News 5 at 10 p.m.