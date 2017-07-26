BREAKING: Ala. Dept. of Corrections Needs Help Locating an Escaped Inmate

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for any information on an inmate that escaped from an assigned job location.

Inmate Carl J. Mitchell, left his assigned job location in Bay Minette at around 6:26 a.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a light gray or white t-shirt, dark gray pants, black tennis shoes, and a gray cap.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please notify local law enforcement or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.