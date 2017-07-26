Alabama prison toll rises; 4 inmates killed, 6 officers hurt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s Department of Corrections says an inmate found stabbed in a prison yard is the third prisoner to be slain at Elmore Correctional Facility this year.

The agency says Timothy Robertson, serving time for rape, was fatally wounded Tuesday night, and another inmate, Jason Jackson Lee who was serving 5 years for robbery, will be charged with murder.

Jason Jackson Lee — Courtesy: Alabama Department of Corrections
Timothy Robertson — Courtesy: Alabama Department of Corrections

It’s the fourth killing of an Alabama prisoner this year and six corrections officers have been injured in assaults.

Prison Commissioner Jeff Dunn says he’ll deploy all available resources to prevent more violence.

Elmore, in particular, is badly overcrowded and understaffed, with less than half the officers it’s authorized to employ and nearly double the inmates it was built for.

State lawmakers have refused proposals to construct new prisons, and administrators say low pay and dangerous working conditions make it difficult to hire and retain officers.

