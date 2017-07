(WRKG) — The Alabama charges against Matthew Moberg have been dismissed at the request of the State.

The 22-year-old from Wilmer was facing Burglary, Attempting to elude, and obstructing governmental operations in Alabama.

Moberg still faces capital murder charges in Mississippi.

He is accused of the murder of 16-year-old Brian Jessie Parker.

With the Alabama charges dropped, the extradition process can begin.