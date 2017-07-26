Accused Mass Murderer In Court Today

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is set to appear in court.

Willie Cory Godbolt has been jailed without bond since his arrest May 28, shortly after the fatal shootings of a sheriff’s deputy and seven others who were Godbolt’s relatives or acquaintances.

The killings May 27 and 28 occurred at three homes in and around Brookhaven, Mississippi.

They began after a deputy responded to a disturbance call at a home where witnesses say Godbolt was arguing with his estranged wife.

Prosecutors will ask a judge Wednesday to send Godbolt’s case to a grand jury.

Godbolt is charged with one count of capital murder, which could carry the death penalty, in the deputy’s shooting.

He’s also charged with seven counts of murder, which could carry life without parole.

