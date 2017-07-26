Accused Mass Murderer In Court Today

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is set to appear in court.

Willie Cory Godbolt has been jailed without bond since his arrest May 28, shortly after the fatal shootings of a sheriff’s deputy and seven others who were Godbolt’s relatives or acquaintances.

The killings May 27 and 28 occurred at three homes in and around Brookhaven, Mississippi.

They began after a deputy responded to a disturbance call at a home where witnesses say Godbolt was arguing with his estranged wife.

Prosecutors will ask a judge Wednesday to send Godbolt’s case to a grand jury.

Godbolt is charged with one count of capital murder, which could carry the death penalty, in the deputy’s shooting.

He’s also charged with seven counts of murder, which could carry life without parole.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s