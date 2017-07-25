WATCH: South Alabama Basketball Surprises Player with Scholarship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A South Alabama basketball player was treated to an unexpected surprise announcement at the team’s meeting Tuesday morning. Nick Davis was awarded a full scholarship for the upcoming season.

Davis has been a walk-on for the Jaguars the last three seasons, but will be under scholarship for his senior season. Last season, Davis played 22 games and averaged 2.2 points per outing.

Video of the surprise announcement was uploaded to the Twitter page for the South Alabama’s Men’s Basketball Team.

Last year, the Jags finished 14-18 overall with a 7-11 record in the Sun Belt Conference. Coach Matthew Graves and the Jags open the 2017-18 season with an exhibition game on November 3 against North Alabama.