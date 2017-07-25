WANTED: Search for Stolen Credit Card Suspect in Mobile

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a suspect wanted for using a stolen credit card.

The suspect (pictured above) used the stolen credit card at a local business in Chickasaw that was stolen during a recent burglary.

Mobile Police believe the suspect may be in the Prichard area. No other information was provided about the burglary where the credit card was stolen.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact CrimeStoppers at 251-208-7000.

