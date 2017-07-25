Two Elephants Rescued by Wildlife Officials

TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka (CBS) — The Sri Lankan Navy and wildlife officials on Sunday rescued two elephants that had been swept out to sea near Trincomalee, a popular tourist town in Sri Lanka.

The elephants were initially noticed by a patrol boat that informed the officials who carried out the rescue.

Navy divers lassoed the two elephants who were then pulled ashore.

Once in shallow waters, the elephants walked out of the sea and into the Foul Point jungle, where they came from.

Earlier this month, Sri Lankan navy divers had rescued another jumbo that had been swept out about eight nautical miles

off shore.

