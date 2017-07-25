Take 5: Dauphin’s Mobile Bay Stew

Ingredients:

· 6 oz Bill’s Old 27 Bacon, small dice

· 6 oz Conecuh Sausage, small dice

· 1 Pint yellow onion, small dice

· 1 C. Celery, small dice

· 1/2 C. Green bell pepper, small dice

· 1/4 C. Garlic, minced

· 4oz butter

· 4oz Flour, all purpose

· 3 Tbs. Tomato paste

· 2 ea Tomatoes, small dice

· 6 C. Shrimp stock

· 1# Yukon Gold potatoes, small dice

· 2 ea Bay leaves

· 1 Tbs. Red pepper Flakes

· 2 Tbs. Thyme, fresh

· 2 oz Baumhower’s hot sauce

· 1 oz Lea & Perrins

· 1 Tbs. Tony Chachere’s seasoning

· 1 Tbs. Black pepper

· 12 oz. Flounder filets

· 12 ea 21/25 shrimp

· 8 oz. lump crab meat

· 12 ea. Oysters

· 4 ea. eggs

· 2 oz. green onions, chopped

· 4 ea Large bowls

Cooking & Plating Instructions:

· Add diced bacon and sausage to a 3 qt heavy bottom pot, on high.

· Once bacon is crispy and sausage is browned, add the onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic.

· Cook while stirring until onions are translucent.

· Add flour and tomato paste, stirring often to make sure the bottom does not burn.

· Cook for 3 minutes and add shrimp stock and diced potatoes.

· Stir well to make sure nothing is sticking on the bottom of the pot.

· Add Bay leaves, red pepper flakes, thyme, Baumhower’s hot sauce, Lea & Perrins, black pepper and Tony Chachere’s.

· Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

· Simmer for 15 minutes or until potatoes are just cooked.

· Place shrimp, fish and a cracked egg in boiling stew.

· Once shrimp, fish are cooked and the egg is poached but with a raw yolk, add the oysters and crab meat.

· Boil for 10 seconds and pour into 4 large bowls distributing the seafood and eggs evenly.

· Top with chopped green onions.

