Take 5: Dauphin’s Mobile Bay Stew

Ingredients:
· 6 oz Bill’s Old 27 Bacon, small dice
· 6 oz Conecuh Sausage, small dice
· 1 Pint yellow onion, small dice
· 1 C. Celery, small dice
· 1/2 C. Green bell pepper, small dice
· 1/4 C. Garlic, minced
· 4oz butter
· 4oz Flour, all purpose
· 3 Tbs. Tomato paste
· 2 ea Tomatoes, small dice
· 6 C. Shrimp stock
· 1# Yukon Gold potatoes, small dice
· 2 ea Bay leaves
· 1 Tbs. Red pepper Flakes
· 2 Tbs. Thyme, fresh
· 2 oz Baumhower’s hot sauce
· 1 oz Lea & Perrins
· 1 Tbs. Tony Chachere’s seasoning
· 1 Tbs. Black pepper
· 12 oz. Flounder filets
· 12 ea 21/25 shrimp
· 8 oz. lump crab meat
· 12 ea. Oysters
· 4 ea. eggs
· 2 oz. green onions, chopped
· 4 ea Large bowls
Cooking & Plating Instructions:
· Add diced bacon and sausage to a 3 qt heavy bottom pot, on high.
· Once bacon is crispy and sausage is browned, add the onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic.
· Cook while stirring until onions are translucent.
· Add flour and tomato paste, stirring often to make sure the bottom does not burn.
· Cook for 3 minutes and add shrimp stock and diced potatoes.
· Stir well to make sure nothing is sticking on the bottom of the pot.
· Add Bay leaves, red pepper flakes, thyme, Baumhower’s hot sauce, Lea & Perrins, black pepper and Tony Chachere’s.
· Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.
· Simmer for 15 minutes or until potatoes are just cooked.
· Place shrimp, fish and a cracked egg in boiling stew.
· Once shrimp, fish are cooked and the egg is poached but with a raw yolk, add the oysters and crab meat.
· Boil for 10 seconds and pour into 4 large bowls distributing the seafood and eggs evenly.
· Top with chopped green onions.
