Sun Belt Media Day: Troy QB Brandon Silvers gaining national attention

From Orange Beach, Alabama and Gulf Shores High School to Troy, Brandon Silvers has made a name for himself as a quarterback. He’s entering his senior season, and while the playbook and offense may familiar, dealing with award watch lists and national attention is something new.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever thought about, wow this is my last season,” said Silvers

It’s the last season Brandon will wear a Troy jersey, but it may not be the end of his football career.

The quarterback was recently named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists.

“All those watch lists and preseason, it’s just a culmination of hard work and winning. I mean, we finally won some games last year and the offense did a really good job as a whole,” said Silvers

Brandon is attracting national attention and buzz, that’s what happens after you throw for over 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns your junior season. His success and Troy’s success is even trickling down to his hometown of Orange Beach.

“There’s a lot more Troy fans I see down there now just from the winning aspect of it. And it’s just great to see,” said Silvers.

Brandon’s work ethic is evident even talking with him at media day. He mentioned when he arrived at Troy, the team just took in two JUCO transfers at quarterback, but he still wanted to start as a freshman. He did just that, and as they say the rest is history, perhaps still in the making.