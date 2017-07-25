Sun Belt Media Day: The Winning Recipe for South Alabama

When you’re in New Orleans, you have to talk about food. As I ate some jambalaya for lunch I got to thinking, maybe football and delicious food have something in common. I mean you need the right ingredients to come together in perfect harmony to make something special right? In New Orleans, I wasn’t the only person that had food on my mind.

“The best gumbo I’ve ever had, lives here,” said cornerback Jeremy Reaves.

“Shrimp Etouffee maybe,” joked Dallas Davis.

“I’ve eaten every minute that I’ve been here. No joke, they had to tell me to take the food out of my hand,” said Reaves.

It’s hard not to think about food here in New Orleans, and the Jaguars may be cooking up something special.

“Winning recipe is consistency, we have to be consistent in what we do year in and year out. We have to play as a whole throughout the year, we can’t get too high and we can’t get too low. There’s going to be adversity throughout the year but we have to stay the course,” said Reaves.

“Come together as a team, stay positive, don’t let the negative and other noise outside of us get to us,” said Davis.

So they have the ingredients, now they need a chef to pull it all together.

“It’s probably the most depth we’ve had at each position,” said head coach Joey Jones.

“So we’re really excited about it. Looking forward to our schedule. The schedule is challenging just like it always is at South Alabama.”

The Jaguars were picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt preseason poll. Joey Jones told me he’s hoping his team can take that next step this year. It’s not just about getting to bowl games, it’s about winning bowls and winning conference championships.