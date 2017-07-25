Small Girl Injured After A Neighbor’s Pet Pig Attacked Her

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A small child was attacked by a neighbors pet pig Monday near Rogersville, Alabama.

A litter girl and her two brothers were out in the yard soaking up the sun when without any warning, a neighbors pig came into the yard and attacked.

“My boys came running in saying the pig was attacking Bella. I came running out. The pig had her arm in his mouth. She was on the ground. It was shaking. I ran over there and was kicking the pig, pushing the pig, it finally let go,” said Amber White, the victim’s mother.

Amber said she was horrified with what she had witnessed. When she got Bella’s shirt off, she saw bite marks all the way down to the bone. Bella was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

More than two dozen stitches later, Bella was able to leave the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies transported the pig to the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter.

Animal Control officers say the pig will have to be euthanized and tested by the State Health Department. They also say that they have received several complaints about the pig running free in the County Road 26 area.

State health officers will test the pig for rabies and other diseases.