ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (WKRG) — A local restaurant in Orange Beach is closed until further notice due to a fire.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning a fire broke out in the kitchen area of Shipp’s Harbor Grill at the Sportsman Marina. The fire caused heavy damage to the inside, but little to the outside of the restaurant.

According to the Shipp’s Harbour website, the restaurant is hoping to re-open mid-August.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but is under investigation.