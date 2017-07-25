Senate Votes to Advance Health Care Debate

WASHINGTON, D.C (Senate TV) — Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to advance to the floor debate on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

Senator John McCain returned from Arizona to applause from fellow senators.

He cast a necessary Republican vote for the motion after two GOP senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski sided with all Democrats in opposition.

As the vote began, protesters in the senate gallery shouted “kill the bill” and “shame, shame, shame!”

The next step is the floor debate on the legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act even though there aren’t any guarantees the votes are there to eventually pass it.

It’s unclear what the final bill will look like.