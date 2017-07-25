Police Say Road Rage Led to Murder

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A head on crash, one driver leaves the scene and later is shot to death.

That’s the scenario a Mobile Police detective described during a preliminary hearing for Leonard Gravesande. Gravesande is accused of shooting Nico Nichols several times in front of a home on Dubose Street.

Police say Gravesande actually called police when a head-on crash happened between his vehicle and another, believed to have been driven by Nico Nichols. Gravesande reportedly told police Nichols drove off and said he waited for police to respond. But after a few minutes, the detective testified Gravesande left the scene and ended up on Dubose Street where he confronted Nichols. Gravesande reportedly told police he told Nichols he’d have to take care of the damage to his car.

Gravesande then reportedly told police Nichols seemed to reach for something. Gravesande said he then reached for his own weapon and fired at Nichols several times, killing him.

A defense attorney for Gravesande questioned how long the victim’s body laid at the scene after he was shot, how long it took for police to respond, and whether or not a gun was found on Nichols.Police said they did not recover a gun from Nichols’ body. Nichols was reportedly heading to a birthday party for his father that was going on across the street from the shooting scene when he was shot.

Gravesande was just out of prison and on parole. The case will now head to a grand jury.