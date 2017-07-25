Police: Man shoots girlfriend and her mother

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man who authorities say shot his girlfriend and her mother has been arrested.

The Meridian Star reports the unidentified man was arrested on Monday.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, drove a few miles and then reported his whereabouts to the sheriff’s department.

Calhoun says the two women suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No formal charges have been filed as of Monday evening.

