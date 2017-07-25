BREAKING: Police Searching For Chase Suspect in Semmes

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police are currently trying to track down a man who ran into the woods in Semmes.

The chase started in Saraland after police tried to stop a car. Officers believed they recognized the driver as a wanted felon. The chase ended on near woods in Semmes off of Kushla McLeod Rd.

A Dodge truck stopped on the side of the road as police approached the vehicle. Two suspects were inside of the vehicle and tried to flee the scene into the woods. After a short chase, police were able to arrest a woman, but the man continued to run and police believe he’s hiding in the woods.

During the car chase, police say the suspects threw things from the vehicle. When they went back, they found a hand gun on the road. It is possible other items were thrown.

News 5 is continuing to track down the details.