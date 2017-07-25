Mobile City Council to Discuss City-Wide Bridge Inspection Plan

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The Mobile City Council is looking at bridge safety this morning. On today’s agenda is a resolution to begin a city-wide bridge inspection program.

Infrastructure has been a hot topic around the nation. The contract would pay Thompson Engineering $180,000 to inspect every city-owned bridge and related structure in the city.

This plan includes routine inspections for 49 bridge and 84 culverts. It also includes four underwater inspections for at least four bridges and three inspections for pedestrian bridges as well. The contract would start in 2018 and all inspections are expected to finish over the course of two years.

The data collected will be added to ALDOT’s database and collected in a format that’s compatible with the information they already have on file. We hope to learn more about this project and why it was necessary later today.