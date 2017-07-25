Man dies in car submerged in ditch

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say the body of a 73-year-old man was discovered in an upside-down car that was located in a water-filled ditch.

The Ledger of Lakeland reports William Morelli’s body was found Monday afternoon inside of a partially submerged white Honda Civic that had gone off the road.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that evidence indicated that Morelli failed to navigate the curves properly.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman says it’s unclear whether Morelli died from injuries from the crash or drowning.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday.

