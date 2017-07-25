Help ECSO Identify Theft Suspect

CANTONMENT, Florida (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

On Saturday, July 22 around 3:45 a.m., a white male suspect was seen taking items from a Circle K in Contonment.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “a citizen in the store observed the theft and followed the suspect, who was in a small black Sedan headed eastbound on Roberts Road.”

The suspect was supposedly taunting the citizen making numerous traffic stops, when he exited his vehicle and approached the citizen. ECSO says the suspect then struck the citizen with a pry bar left the scene.

Anyone with information that may help identify the suspect is asked to please call the ECSO at 436-9620. Or call 433-STOP to remain anonymous.