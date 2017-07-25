Former Investigator Sends Letter to AG to Exonerate Steve Nodine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Written by former investigator Jeff Dunn, the letter claims politics was the motivating factor behind the prosecution of former Mobile County Commissioner Stephen Nodine in the death of Angel Downs.

Downs was found with a gunshot wound to her head outside her Gulf Shores home in May of 2010. Nodine had been seen speeding away from her home and was later arrested and charged with murder.

The first trial ended with a hung jury. A second trial, this time for criminally negligent homicide, was about to begin when Nodine pleaded guilty to perjury and domestic violence instead of taking his chances with another jury.

Dunn names, names in his letter to Attorney General Marshall including former Baldwin County District Attorney Judy Newcomb who he writes “was just a month away from a very heated race in the upcoming June primary” and needed to “cash in on some free publicity”.

As for Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, Dunn writes, “a political favor was owed by him” and he was “indebted to Newcomb”.

He also names former Baldwin County District Attorney Hallie Dixon and special prosecutor David Whetstone along with former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange who he claims all conspired in some way to go after Nodine for murder when, he says, Downs death was clearly a suicide.

“Well, it’s the first confirmation by an inside source since May 9, 2010, that confirmed everything.” News Five spoke to Nodine via Facetime from his home in Palm Beach County, Florida. “Should I have lost my office? Absolutely! Was I morally corrupt? Absolutely! Should I have had to atone for those egregious sins? Absolutely! But, they also have a responsibility to be pure for justice,” says Nodine.

Nodine plans to request a Rule 32 hearing in the coming weeks which is a court proceeding that could overturn his conviction.

Dunn, who lost to Mack in the 2014 race for Sheriff, declined to speak to News Five. Sheriff Hoss Mack said in a statement: “I’m aware of the letter. We are attempting to authenticate the letter and that Jeff Dunn wrote it and has sent it to the Attorney General. Once that is done, we will have a comment.”

Former District Attorney Judy Newcomb called the letter and allegations a “total fabrication”.

News Five reached out to Whetstone and Dixon but did not receive a response in time to meet our deadline. Attorney General Marshall’s office told News Five they had not received the letter via email or the U.S. Postal Service and could not say what, if any, action would be taken.