Elberta Police Chief Remains Hospitalized in Critical Condition in Colorado

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Elberta Police Chief Stan DeVane remains hospitalized in critical condition at a Colorado Hospital, but his condition is improving.

DeVane was hospitalized after a horseback riding accident in Idaho three weeks ago. DeVane was thrown from the horse and broke almost half a dozen ribs. After initially leaving the hospital in Idaho, he was re-admitted to the hospital in Colorado for pneumonia and a bacteria infection.

The following message was posted by his wife to the Elberta Police Department Facebook Page:

The doctor was just in and he said that Stan did good on his breathing yesterday except when he would get agitated. He said we are going with the same plan today. Turn the oxygen that is coming through the tubes down lower a couple of times today and if he does good today he will see about taking the tube out tomorrow. The doctor said that it might not work but we need to try. Because of his broken ribs.He still has a low grade temperature and not for sure where that is coming from. Stan’s color looks really good today. Thank you for your prayers & please continue to pray because he is not out of the woods yet. Still listed as critical.”

Last week, over a hundred people gathered in Elberta for a prayer vigil in DeVane’s honor. Miles Bobe was among them and said, “he’s a good man who protects our town and looks out for us. The Bible talks about praying for your leaders and that’s exactly what we want to do.”