Dunk a News Five Employee at Bay Bites Festival in Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A fun filled event takes place tomorrow, July 26th in Mobile. The Mobile Baykeeper’s Young Advisory Council is hosting a Bay Bites festival.

The festival will include food from local food trucks, craft beer, live music, and games. One of those games includes a dunk tank where attendees will have the opportunity to dunk News 5’s Emily DeVoe. She will be in the tank from 7:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. One throw costs $2 or six throws for $5.

If you would like to attend the Bay Bites Festival tickets are available on Mobile BayKeepers website.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 8 p.m. at the Cooper Riverside Park in Downtown Mobile.