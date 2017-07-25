Creola Police Still Searching for Suspects in Abduction Attempt

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Creola Police are still looking for answers following an attempted child abduction in Creola. Authorities are investigating after someone tried to kidnap a teenage girl days ago.

There’s no sign of the car and whoever may have tried to grab 13-year-old Kaylee Presley. The teen was on a run along the I-65 service road in Creola Friday evening around 7 p.m. when someone in a white car, stopped on the side of the road, got out and tried to grab her.

“She’s more scared than anything right now, she wants them caught,” said Kaylee’s mother April. April says her daughter bit the man trying to pull her into the car. The girl got a hard punch in the stomach but the driver said something to one of the abductors and they took off. Their car was seen on security cameras by nearby businesses. So far no arrests have been made and members of the Presley family say they’re still worried knowing someone is still out there.

“It worries me that it could be somebody else I mean it may not be here locally it could be anywhere, they may not live around here, they could have been just passing through and try to take the opportunity,” said Kaylee’s father Richey. In the days since the crime family members say Kaylee is still traumatized by the abduction attempt but they’re grateful they still have her at home.

“It really hit me the other day how close we were to this being a different story and it scared me to death,” said April Presley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Creola Police. The suspects are described as white men with dark hair. The one who tried to grab the girl is described at about six feet tall. We reached out to Creola police today who said they had no new information on the case so far.