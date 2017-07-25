CNBC Labels Alabama as the Worst State to Live

It seems like the folks at CNBC need an invite to an Iron Bowl party or a little downtime at Gulf Shores and with their toes in the sugar-white sands because a recent CNBC article labels Alabama as “the worst state to live in 2017.”

“Far be it from us to throw shade on your home sweet home, but the data does not lie.” That’s the first line from a recent CNBC article that used data from various “quality of life” categories to come up with the 10 worst states to live.

While states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky also made the losers list, according to the article, no state was worse than Alabama.

“Sweet home? Not if you are over 50, a minority, gay or transgender and you are concerned about discrimination. Alabama is one of only five states with no statewide legal protections for those groups, making it one of America’s least inclusive states. It is also one of America’s least healthy states, with the nation’s third-highest rate of premature deaths. On a positive note, the skies are blue and the governor’s true,” the article continues.

While the article states that Alabama’s disappointing ranking is based on its inclusiveness, health, and crime, there are a lot of Alabamians who would disagree; proud to live in Sweet Home Alabama.

