CNBC: Alabama the Worst Place to Live? Come See for Yourself

Dear Scott Cohn and CNBC,

As a TV station in the “worst state to live in,” we would like to invite you down to Alabama for a visit.

You can pick any time of the year; they’re all great here. Whether you’re putting your toes in the sand at Gulf Shores on a sunny summer afternoon, or yelling “Roll Tide” and “War Eagle” during football season, you can’t pick a bad time to come.

We must warn you though, we will put sugar in your tea and serve you up some of the best bar-b-que and seafood you’ve ever tasted, so you better come with an appetite. We suppose our love of good cooking might also be our weakness since “health” issues are among the data points you compiled for your list of rankings.

We know we’re not perfect, but we also know that picking the best and worst states to live probably should rely on more than the categories in your article.

We hope you pay us a visit.

From the Sweet Home Alabama,

WKRG Staff