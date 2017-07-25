Carnival Cruise Line Presents $20K Donation to YMCA of South Alabama

Related Coverage BREAKING: Mobile Mayor Stimpson Plans to Meet With Carnival Executives

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line presented a $20,000 donation to the YMCA of South Alabama while hosting kids from the organization’s summer camp program for a Dr. Seuss themed event on board the Carnival Fantasy.

Children from the YMCA in Mobile and Daphne cheered as the check was presented following a Seuss-a-Palooza story time.

“The event today was a terrific opportunity to celebrate our long-standing relationship with the Port of Mobile and demonstrate that we’re proud to be community partners,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson praised the cruise line for the donation saying, “these are out of town dollars of someone investing in our community.”

Carnival Fantasy sails from Mobile on four- to 10-day cruises to destinations across The Bahamas, eastern and western Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. The ship carries approximately 170,000 guests a year from Mobile.