WILMER, Ala (WKRG) — Two people have been burned in a house fire, multiple crews on scene.

Reportedly a propane tank explosion.

Lifeflight has been called in to pick up patients at 7131 Cuss Fork Road near Natchez Trace.

Please avoid the area so emergency crews can get on scene.

News 5 has a crew on the way and we will have more online and at News 5 at 6:30.

Wilmer house fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery